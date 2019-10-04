CANTON — Democratic candidates for two open Canton Village Board seats will hold three meet-and-greet receptions ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
Running for village trustee are Carol Pynchon and Anna Sorensen. Mrs. Pynchon, an incumbent who also serves as deputy mayor, is seeking her fourth term. Ms. Sorensen is running for her first term.
The campaign events are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Sylvia’s Lounge and Eatery, 25 Main St., and Oct. 24 at the Buccaneer Lounge, 4 W. Main St. Also, 24 East Main Bed & Breakfast will host a gathering from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27. All events are open and everyone is welcome.
More information about the two Democrats running for village board can be found at votecantonny.com.
Republican David C. Curry is also running for village trustee, and incumbent mayor Michael Dalton is running unopposed.
