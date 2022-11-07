CANTON — Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced the resignation of Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon Monday afternoon.
CANTON — Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced the resignation of Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon Monday afternoon.
Ms. Pynchon sent a letter of resignation to Mayor Dalton dated Nov. 6.
In the letter, Ms. Pynchon said she and her husband will be moving to New Hampshire in December.
“I am therefore unable to complete my fourth term on the Board,” she wrote.
Ms. Pynchon was first elected to the Village Board of Trustees in 2013 and was named deputy mayor in 2015.
Ms. Pynchon has one year left in the term she is serving.
Mayor Dalton said in a press release that a replacement has already been chosen.
“Trustee vacancies are filled by mayoral appointment. Pynchon’s resignation will be effective and (Barbara) Beekman’s appointment formally made at the regular monthly Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16,” he wrote.
Ms. Pynchon said she was proud of the time she spent on the board.
“Serving the Village of Canton as a Trustee has been an honor and (mostly!) a pleasure. I am proud of our many accomplishments and have very much enjoyed working with the Villagestaff and our fellow Board members, including working side by side with you as Deputy Mayor. I have appreciated the opportunity to interact with residents of the Village and with our colleagues on the Town side. In the process I have learned a lot about what makes a
municipality function, and I believe we have taken some positive steps to ensure that our Village continues to operate effectively and efficiently,” she wrote.
In 2021, Ms. Pynchon was featured in a story about Women in Politics in the Watertown Daily Times.
“To me, election to local office is much more about community service than politics,” Ms. Pynchon said at the time. “Being active in your community’s governance gives you a voice and allows you to bring your energy and vision to what is best for your community, today and for the future.”
In her letter, she said she is leaving some work unfinished.
“I regret some initiatives that I will not see to their completion but have great optimism for Canton’s future growth and development. One hard lesson of municipal work is just how long everything takes. While there are frustrations, I hope our tax-paying residents recognize the substantial efforts made by their elected officials, which are too often unsung and disparaged,” she wrote.
