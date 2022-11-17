CANTON — The last public item on the agenda for the village board Wednesday night was a resolution to accept the resignation of Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon, who will soon be leaving the area.
“I appreciate all the effort you’ve made over the years, I think we have made a difference. I know I am going to miss you,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said as he introduced the item.
Mrs. Pynchon herself made the motion to accept the resolution and it took a beat or two before Trustee Anna M. Sorensen seconded the motion.
Mrs. Pynchon asked to lead the discussion of the resolution.
“l am very proud of the work we have done,” Mrs. Pynchon said. “The atmosphere of this board has been extraordinarily collegial. I think we have worked well together. I think, by and large, we have worked well with the town. I have appreciated greatly the support of a pretty incredible staff. There have been rocky moments, but mostly it has been fun. And I don’t think there are a lot of village board members who would say that the work they did was fun.”
Mrs. Pynchon said she knew there were a few people happy to see that she is leaving.
“I hope that people recognize the work that goes into it, the effort that goes into it, the commitment that goes into it,” she said. “Clearly we are not here for the pay.”
It hasn’t always been easy, she said. She lost friends because of her work on the village board and it made her deeply sad.
“I have gained a lot more friends and colleagues and impassioned citizens and that means everything to me,” she said.
Mrs. Pynchon said there were goals she had not reached and she hopes that someone will take over and run with them.
One is a plan for rental property registration.
“I think a simple rental registration would be a help to law enforcement,” she said. “It would be a help to fire services, it would be a help to code and it would be a help to the clerk’s office if we knew who had rental facilities, and who was the point person. It is not a lot we are asking and I think it would be a big help.”
The other item was to have an up-to-date affirmative action and equal employment opportunity statement.
“We need to revise it and it needs to be on our website,” she said.
Ms. Sorensen praised the level of effort Mrs. Pynchon put into the job.
“There is a lot of work and I think this community doesn’t quite know how much of that work you have done,” Ms. Sorensen said. “I think it is going to become obvious.”
Even so, Ms. Sorensen said, she had heard more from people about Mrs. Pynchon’s departure than any other topic.
“I do think that people do know and they deeply appreciate you. I know I definitely do,” she said.
Mrs. Pynchon was presented with a bouquet of hydrangeas and posed for pictures with the village board, before Barbara Beekman, who had been appointed by Mayor Dalton, was sworn into office to finish out her term.
Ms. Sorensen took the oath of office to serve as deputy mayor.
