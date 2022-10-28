Canton DRI sites visited by Empire State Development representative

Downtown Canton. Christophe Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A representative from Empire State Development was in Canton on Oct. 17 to tour sites highlighted in the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward grant applications.

“This year they are visiting communities,” said Leigh Rodriguez, Canton’s director of economic development. “Steve Hunt, the regional director for economic development, came and did a one-hour tour with us.”

