Canton DRI sites visited by Empire State Development representative

CANTON — A representative from Empire State Development was in Canton on Oct. 17 to tour sites highlighted in the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward grant applications.
“This year they are visiting communities,” said Leigh Rodriguez, Canton’s director of economic development. “Steve Hunt, the regional director for economic development, came and did a one-hour tour with us.”
On his tour, Mr. Hunt talked with representatives from Atlantic Testing about their project and talked with representatives of Bent Beam Brewery about their project.
“Got some very positive feedback from them as well,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “Even though it was brief it was well worth their time and they were happy that they were able to do that.”
Ms. Rodriguez said she thinks decisions on this year’s DRI winners would be made within a month or two.
Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said that Ms. Rodriguez represented the village very well to the visitors from Empire State Development.
“I think we got very good feedback from Steve Hunt as well,” Ms. Pynchon said. “Not only on the DRI but also on some of the Restore New York stuff and some of the other things we are doing. I think it was an affirmation for the direction we are going and the things we are doing.”
Ms. Rodriguez said she expects, despite the visit, the village will still be making a presentation for the DRI and NY Forward grants.
“I think that they got so many this year that they wanted Steve (Hunt) to go out and meet the communities and get an eye on things so that he could better advise and give it a little better perspective,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
In other economic development news:
— The village will be applying for money from St. County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fill the remaining funding gap to develop a secondary water source. Applications are due Nov. 4. The village has been awarded $1 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program to assist with this project.
— Community Development Block Grant CARES Act: The village has submitted a full application for up to $1,186,974. As much as $500,000 will go to small business assistance grants, and $556,340 support for United Helpers to expand mental health services in Canton. The balance includes $80,634 for program delivery, and $50,000 for grant administration. The proposal will be reviewed at the Office of Community Renewal’s November board meeting.
