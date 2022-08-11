Canton puts pause on new construction of digesters

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — There were no comments at a public hearing to consider a moratorium on the construction of anaerobic digesters in the town of Canton before the Wednesday night regular meeting of the town board.

The law being considered describes an anaerobic digester as a facility that uses anaerobic digestion to convert livestock manure and feedstock into a biogas which is then burned off site to produce electricity.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

