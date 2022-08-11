CANTON — There were no comments at a public hearing to consider a moratorium on the construction of anaerobic digesters in the town of Canton before the Wednesday night regular meeting of the town board.
The law being considered describes an anaerobic digester as a facility that uses anaerobic digestion to convert livestock manure and feedstock into a biogas which is then burned off site to produce electricity.
Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson said he and councilors James T. Smith and Robert J. Washo looked into anaerobic digesters laws in the spring.
“There are very few towns with anaerobic digester laws within the state of New York,” Mr. Gustafson said. “It is primarily covered by the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation). But there is some indication that maybe Canton could be the source of one of those facilities and I think they are going to become more and more popular.”
A moratorium would give the town some “breathing space” before one is proposed, he said. During the moratorium, the town would be able to decide whether it needs zoning regulations, Mr. Gustafson said.
“We want to make sure we have taken due consideration to make sure it is consistent with the nature of Canton,” he said.
There are facilities under construction in St. Lawrence County now, Mr. Washo said.
“Had they been in Canton we would have wished we had a law on the books,” he said, “so it makes perfect sense to take a timeout and get something on the books to make sure we are protected.”
The proposed law, Mr. Washo said, is intended for third-party operations.
“If it is on a farm, it is considered an accessory use and covered by (the state Department of Agriculture and Markets) and wouldn’t be susceptible to our local law,” he said.
A third-party user would be an operation that sets up a digester and then buys and trucks in manure to produce the biogas, Mr. Washo said.
The digesters currently under construction in St. Lawrence County are on farms and considered accessory uses, Mr. Smith said.
“The one that has been talked about for Canton is a third party and there would be a lot of trucking that goes on,” Mr. Smith said.
The moratorium would be in effect until Feb. 28.
“This is another area where becoming educated about what it is makes it a good thing to have a moratorium on at this time,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said.
Following the public hearing the board voted unanimously to enact the moratorium.
