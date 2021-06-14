CANTON — With the American Rescue Plan disbursement process for New York localities still hazy, municipal officials and the town’s accounting firm are preparing to apply for Canton’s share of the total $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
Angela M. Gray, of Gray & Gray and Associates, briefed Town Council Thursday on funding elements most directly impacting local governments.
Passed by Congress and signed by President Joseph R. Biden in March, the Rescue Plan allocated a total $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Local governments are categorized as either counties, cities or non-entitlement units (NEUs), like towns and villages having populations under 50,000.
How the money is getting to towns and villages — and how the money will be used in the Canton NEU — is still in flux.
“We’re just trying to get a handle on it,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said.
Jurisdictions classified as NEUs are not eligible to receive shares directly from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Funds for NEUs are instead being funneled through state governments.
Of the total $19.53 billion designated for NEUs nationwide, New York is set to receive $774 million in two disbursements. The first tranche, roughly $387 million, was released to the state on May 28.
The Treasury has set up an online portal for state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments to request their shares directly, and New York is in the process of developing a similar portal for its NEUs. The state may also opt to extend the 30-day deadline to distribute the first tranche under a Rescue Plan clause allowing “excessive administrative burden” to be claimed.
Initial federal distribution figures indicated Canton would be receiving $1.21 million to cover the town and its two villages. But dividing local portions, Ms. Gray said, is “really up to the state.”
“It’s still anybody’s guess, in some respects an educated guess, as to what we can expect to see here in the town of Canton,” she said, adding that the latest projected arrival for the town’s funding is late July or early August.
To prepare for filing through a state portal and doling out local relief, Ms. Gray recommended the town task a new committee with conducting a needs assessment and establishing priorities. She also recommended targeting non-recurring expenses and weighing the one-time relief funding against rolling funding sources that could cover the same projects.
Relief funds can be used for costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts, and are expected to be spent by the end of 2024.
Eligible uses include assisting households, small businesses and nonprofits; aiding the tourism, travel and hospitality industries; supporting essential workers with premium pay or by providing grants to eligible employers of essential workers; covering pandemic-induced revenue losses; and investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Prohibited uses include covering the cost of pensions and offsetting tax cuts.
For the first time in more than a year, the town held its regular monthly meeting in the basement courtroom of the Municipal Building this week. Both the town and village have been operating over Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and are continuing to offer a Zoom option for remote public participation. At this stage of working out audio and video technology, Ms. Ashley said, people who wish to be heard during public comment periods are asked to comment in person.
The town’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, a change from its normal Thursday spot. A public hearing of the town’s proposed battery energy storage law precedes the meeting at 5:45 p.m.
