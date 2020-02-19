CANTON — A part-time municipal clerk position for the town and village has been filled.
The position was posted in December, and Jeni Reed, Madrid, began work this week. Ms. Reed works in the Community Economic Development Office providing general clerical support, and will also support the Code Enforcement Office and prepare and distribute minutes for the economic development steering committee, village and town planning boards and zoning boards of appeals.
Additional duties include assisting with grant applications and researching development opportunities.
Ms. Reed, who has degrees from SUNY Canton and Clarkson University, was described by the village board as highly qualified and well-organized.
