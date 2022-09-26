CANTON — Canton Central School District has suspended head football Coach Corey J. Maxner, as has the Ogdensburg Police Department.
“Corey Maxner was placed on leave from his coaching duties with our football program due to being charged with driving while intoxicated,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said in an email Monday morning. “This leave will remain in effect while the case is investigated and the results of that investigation are considered by the Board of Education.”
Mr. Maxner, 36, of Waddington, who is a lieutenant with the Ogdensburg Police Department, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with driving while intoxicated following a car crash in the town of Canton Saturday night.
The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on Route 310.
Mr. Maxner was issued a ticket to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie issued a statement Sunday saying that Mr. Maxner had been suspended from the police department without pay pending a disciplinary investigation and hearing.
