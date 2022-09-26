Canton football coach Corey Maxner was suspended from coaching duties following a weekend DWI arrest. Watertown Daily Times file photo

CANTON — Canton Central School District has suspended head football Coach Corey J. Maxner.

“Corey Maxner was placed on leave from his coaching duties with our football program due to being charged with driving while intoxicated,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said in an email Monday morning. “This leave will remain in effect while the case is investigated and the results of that investigation are considered by the Board of Education.”

