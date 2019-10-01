CANTON — Canton Free Library is now offering a subscription to Creativebug for patrons. To access this new subscription of tutorials of creative pursuits in watercolor painting, cooking, jewelry making, sewing, quilting, bartending and more, patrons only need their Canton Free Library card number and an Internet-enabled device or computer. Once logged in you’ll be ready to begin taking Creativebug’s online classes in more than 1,000 creative pursuits.
Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instruction from experts in their respective areas. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Whether you’re interested in starting a fun crafting activity or deepening an existing talent, Creativebug’s instructors appeal to your desire to create.
Classes include: Book binding Acrylic and watercolor painting Knit and crochet Manga drawing Needle embroidery Cake decorating Canning and preserving Jewelry making Quilting Paper crafts Much more
To access course material, patrons can visit https://www.creativebug.com/lib/cantonfreelibrary. Patrons will be prompted to enter their library card numbers upon first use. After creating an account, users will be able to login and start creating. The database is only available to those with a Canton Free Library card, this includes branches in Morley and Rensselaer Falls. Library card numbers from other libraries in the North County will not work to provide Creativebug access.
