CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Roos House filled with cheers as 90 Hugh C. Williams graduates received their diplomas on June 24.
The high school band played Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” march as the graduates, garbed in brown and gold, made their way to the stage before hundreds of family and friends.
Cassidy Hu played the violin solo from “The Greatest Show” to kick off the student presentations.
Class president Camryn Sipher in her speech, “How to Find Gratitude in Uncertain Times,” asked her classmates to focus on the positive.
“I am grateful for my classmates,” she said. “The memories we made I will treasure forever.”
She urged all to wake up each day and find three things to be grateful for.
Caroline Hines, in her speech, “Once a Bear, Always a Bear,” said that the Golden Bear is the perfect mascot for the Class of 2022.
The bear, she said, shares qualities present in her classmates, citing its strength, its keen intellect that allows it to navigate its environment with efficiency and grace and its courage and family-oriented nature.
In her speech, Chloe O’Shea expounded on a quote from the television series “One Tree Hill”: “One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”
“This is our someday,” she said.
She said they would all miss Canton Central School. It has been a home and a family, she said.
“Everyday is someday,” she said.
Katelynn Bennett and Riley Taylor gave a joint speech called, “Thank You.”
They talked about how the small town of Canton, with its “eight churches and five pizza places,” and their small school helped shape them and prepared them for the future.
“Our advice,” they said, “is not to walk, but to line dance.”
The senior class gift to the school was a linden maple to be planted on school grounds.
Class members:
Scott Ronald Ahlfeld
Emily Jo Ames
Gabrielle Romero Ames
Trinity Ashley
Lorelei Sue Barnum
Madalyn Grace Bascom
Kaden Douglas Baxter
Dylan Robert Beldock
Katelynn Mae Bennett
Julia Quinn Bessette
Kayla M. Booth
Hayden Mihaly Bregg
Taiton Bronson
Evan Buchardt
Bryce Butterfield
Cayden Fredrick Cady
Olivia Cameron
Olivia Mae Chambers
Dawson Cunningham
Catherine Rose DeCoteau
Madison Elizabeth Dettmer
Makayla Douglas
Christopher M. Downs Jr.
Mason Patrick Eller
Jack Lansdowne Filiatrault
Elizabeth Page Finnerty
Emma M. Gainey
Leif David Goldie
Jacob Thomas Hance
Tanner Paul Hazelton
Henry Hebb
Catherine Aurora Henry
Asher Hines
Caroline Adele Dongquin Hines
Bethany Elizabeth Hissam
Jessica Elizabeth Hooper
Madison Grace Hoy
Cassidy Hu
Brittney Joyce Hurlburt
Alyssa Rose Jacob
Andrew C. Johnson
Hailey Elizabeth Jordan
Corbin Ray Ladison
Cooper Robert James Ladouceur
Daven-Glenn Kay LaFaver
Grace Lillian Latimer-French
Andre LeBlanc
Olivia Marie Logan
Jonah Longshore
Nicholas Jeffrey Lyndaker
Sydney Manno
Mason Kole Markel
Kaiden Martinez
Gavin Matthews
Carter McCarthy
Ethyn Michael Morrissey
Mia Elizabeth Mousaw
Mindylee Mae Murdie
Elisha John Nadeau
Alexis Newvine
Brendan Francis Nolan
Chloe Elizabeth O’Shea
Guadalupe Hestia Oey-Langen
Daniel William Onyper
Rhett Johnson Palmer
Ethan Patrick Parker-Monaco
Mattigan Lona Porter
Lane Rayburn
Juliana Nicole Richardson
Amelia Elizabeth Rodee
Sarah Elizabeth Rodee
Brianna Rogers
Samuel Isaac Roiger
Daniel James Rosser
Allison Gabriella Shorette
Camryn Quinn Sipher
Haley Kris Stevenson
Jade Marie Stevenson
Riley Dawn Taylor
Gavin Daniel Thompson
Jennah Marie Thompson
Hayden Richard Todd
Lincoln Young Todd
Nichalis Tupper
Zachary VanBrocklin
Jason Vides
Andrew Tod Ward
Madison Weegar
Anna Mae Woodruff
Quinn Alexis Olivia Kathleen Woodward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.