CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Roos House filled with cheers as 90 Hugh C. Williams graduates received their diplomas on June 24.

The high school band played Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” march as the graduates, garbed in brown and gold, made their way to the stage before hundreds of family and friends.

Cassidy Hu played the violin solo from “The Greatest Show” to kick off the student presentations.

Class president Camryn Sipher in her speech, “How to Find Gratitude in Uncertain Times,” asked her classmates to focus on the positive.

“I am grateful for my classmates,” she said. “The memories we made I will treasure forever.”

She urged all to wake up each day and find three things to be grateful for.

Caroline Hines, in her speech, “Once a Bear, Always a Bear,” said that the Golden Bear is the perfect mascot for the Class of 2022.

The bear, she said, shares qualities present in her classmates, citing its strength, its keen intellect that allows it to navigate its environment with efficiency and grace and its courage and family-oriented nature.

In her speech, Chloe O’Shea expounded on a quote from the television series “One Tree Hill”: “One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”

“This is our someday,” she said.

She said they would all miss Canton Central School. It has been a home and a family, she said.

“Everyday is someday,” she said.

Katelynn Bennett and Riley Taylor gave a joint speech called, “Thank You.”

They talked about how the small town of Canton, with its “eight churches and five pizza places,” and their small school helped shape them and prepared them for the future.

“Our advice,” they said, “is not to walk, but to line dance.”

The senior class gift to the school was a linden maple to be planted on school grounds.

Class members:

Scott Ronald Ahlfeld

Emily Jo Ames

Gabrielle Romero Ames

Trinity Ashley

Lorelei Sue Barnum

Madalyn Grace Bascom

Kaden Douglas Baxter

Dylan Robert Beldock

Katelynn Mae Bennett

Julia Quinn Bessette

Kayla M. Booth

Hayden Mihaly Bregg

Taiton Bronson

Evan Buchardt

Bryce Butterfield

Cayden Fredrick Cady

Olivia Cameron

Olivia Mae Chambers

Dawson Cunningham

Catherine Rose DeCoteau

Madison Elizabeth Dettmer

Makayla Douglas

Christopher M. Downs Jr.

Mason Patrick Eller

Jack Lansdowne Filiatrault

Elizabeth Page Finnerty

Emma M. Gainey

Leif David Goldie

Jacob Thomas Hance

Tanner Paul Hazelton

Henry Hebb

Catherine Aurora Henry

Asher Hines

Caroline Adele Dongquin Hines

Bethany Elizabeth Hissam

Jessica Elizabeth Hooper

Madison Grace Hoy

Cassidy Hu

Brittney Joyce Hurlburt

Alyssa Rose Jacob

Andrew C. Johnson

Hailey Elizabeth Jordan

Corbin Ray Ladison

Cooper Robert James Ladouceur

Daven-Glenn Kay LaFaver

Grace Lillian Latimer-French

Andre LeBlanc

Olivia Marie Logan

Jonah Longshore

Nicholas Jeffrey Lyndaker

Sydney Manno

Mason Kole Markel

Kaiden Martinez

Gavin Matthews

Carter McCarthy

Ethyn Michael Morrissey

Mia Elizabeth Mousaw

Mindylee Mae Murdie

Elisha John Nadeau

Alexis Newvine

Brendan Francis Nolan

Chloe Elizabeth O’Shea

Guadalupe Hestia Oey-Langen

Daniel William Onyper

Rhett Johnson Palmer

Ethan Patrick Parker-Monaco

Mattigan Lona Porter

Lane Rayburn

Juliana Nicole Richardson

Amelia Elizabeth Rodee

Sarah Elizabeth Rodee

Brianna Rogers

Samuel Isaac Roiger

Daniel James Rosser

Allison Gabriella Shorette

Camryn Quinn Sipher

Haley Kris Stevenson

Jade Marie Stevenson

Riley Dawn Taylor

Gavin Daniel Thompson

Jennah Marie Thompson

Hayden Richard Todd

Lincoln Young Todd

Nichalis Tupper

Zachary VanBrocklin

Jason Vides

Andrew Tod Ward

Madison Weegar

Anna Mae Woodruff

Quinn Alexis Olivia Kathleen Woodward

