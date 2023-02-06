Canton group organizing opposition to solar project

A map of the Rich Road Solar project posted on Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar Change.org petition. Photo provided

CANTON — Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar, a community watchdog group formed to empower residents opposed to the Rich Road solar project has launched a Facebook page, a petition on Change.org, and a letter-writing campaign.

EDF Renewables, San Diego, is the developer of the Rich Road project. If approved and completed, the Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.

