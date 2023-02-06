CANTON — Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar, a community watchdog group formed to empower residents opposed to the Rich Road solar project has launched a Facebook page, a petition on Change.org, and a letter-writing campaign.
EDF Renewables, San Diego, is the developer of the Rich Road project. If approved and completed, the Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar started meeting in the fall after reports of the many community solar projects and the EDF project were the subjects of several newspaper articles.
“We have been meeting to gather information and learn about solar energy, both community and industrial,” said group member Rainbow L. Crabtree.
The launch of the petition and the Facebook page is the second phase of the group’s mission, she said,
“Now we are in the education and information phase,” she said. “We want to share what we have learned with the community so people can take notice and become involved.”
Ms. Crabtree said it was hard to find the information and present it in a way that people can understand.
“We are doing our best to learn about something that none of us are experts on,” she said. “We care about our community and we care about the world.”
The fight is not about solar power, she said, it is about appropriate use of land.
There are better ways to establish solar power sites, Ms. Crabtree said, such as roof tops and abandoned parking lots, places that are already industrially developed.
The solar developers are coming to Canton because the land is cheap and the state tax incentives are great.
“It feels like we are a testing ground for this,” she said.
The petition can be found at wdt.me/7UbDwo and its Facebook page at wdt.me/nga9xr.
“Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar is a group from Canton, NY informing the public on the ramifications of industrial-sized solar installations so we can work to ensure the health and safety of our community,” the group’s Facebook page reads.
The group lists a number of objections to the project:
— Approximately 1,700 acres, or 2.6 square miles
— Bordering seven roads on either side of Route 11
— Approximately 500,000 solar panels
— Approximately $360 million to build
— Spanning 2.6 square miles, nearly half the size of the entire village. The village of Canton is only 4.27 square miles.
— The power from this industrial-sized project will go directly into the grid, and will not be offered to local residents.
— Solar is an intermittent power source totally dependent upon the sun. In Canton we have only 161 days per year of sunshine (Bestplaces.net)
— The life of the panels is 25 to 30 years. Yet the current recycle and disposal plan is not environmentally sound
— Industrial-sized solar projects have a deadly impact on migratory and nesting birds
— This project borders the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area and the Grasse River
— Canton residents will likely not get lower taxes or cheaper electricity
— Property values will suffer a negative effect
The group also lists a number of steps residents can take:
— Sign this petition: chng.it/MdmjPmstck
