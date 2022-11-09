CANTON — The Canton High School fall play will be staged at 7 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12 in the high school auditorium.
The students will be performing “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. It debuted on Oct. 16, 1939, at the Music Box Theatre in New York City, where it ran until 1941.
The movie version was released in 1942 starring Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan and Monty Woolley as Sheridan Whiteside.
Cast and crew for the Canton production:
Sheridan Whiteside — Nolan Swinwood
Maggie Cutler — Izzy Gustafson
Bert Jefferson — Julian Newell-Dodds
Mr. Earnest W. Stanley — Rylan Lee Powell
Mrs. Stanley (Daisy) — Natasha Rossiter
Richard Stanley — Aidan Rodriguez Doyle
June Stanley — Olivia Sommerstein
Harriet Stanley — Johanna Tupper
Miss Preen — Kayla Larrabee
Mrs. Dexter — Alaina Snow
Mrs. McCutcheon — Maria Tartaglia
Dr. Bradley — Kaden Worthley
Professor Metz/Sandy/Radio Tech — Eric Choi
Lorraine Sheldon — Grace Davis
Beverley Carlton — Lucas Watts
Banjo/Radio Tech — Ciaran O’Brien
Westcott — Jenna Larrabee
Expressman/Radio Tech — Finley Thomas
Luncheon Guests — Alexa Snow & Hunter Dettmer
Deputies/Radio Tech — Sophia Tartaglia & Ryanna Achille
Director — Lindsey Fifield
Technical Director — Kimberly Busch
Stage Managers — Peyton Taylor & Matthew Gainey
Lighting — Lexi Stuntz & Ellie McDonough
Sound — Maya Thomas & Max Henry
Box Office & Ushers — Paul Cheng, Ava Ames, Lindsey Filiatrault, Hadley Alguire, Phoebe Jaskowski
Scenery Construction Crew
Eric Choi, Julian Dodds, Jenna Larrabee, Kayla Larrabee, Nathan Lyndaker, Ciaran O’Brien, Rylan Powell, Aiden Rodriguez-Doyle, Natasha Rossiter, Olivia Sommerstein, Maria Tartaglia, Sophia Tartaglia, Natalie Todd, Lucas Watts
