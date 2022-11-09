‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’

From left, Nolan Swinwood as Sheridan Whiteside, Grace Davis as Lorraine Sheldon and Ciaran O’Brien as Banjo, rehearse a scene from “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” The play will be staged in the Canton High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

CANTON — The Canton High School fall play will be staged at 7 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12 in the high school auditorium.

The students will be performing “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. It debuted on Oct. 16, 1939, at the Music Box Theatre in New York City, where it ran until 1941.

