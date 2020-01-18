CANTON — With intense freezing and thawing periods and fluctuating salt prices, the Canton Highway Department is feeling winter’s energy this year.
“Mother Nature controls us,” Highway Superintendent Terry Billings said at the town board meeting Wednesday evening. “It is what it is.”
In November, liquid precipitation in Canton totaled 2.72 inches, up from an average 2.13 inches, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather data. December data for Canton was not available at the time of this report, though nearby Potsdam NOAA data indicates liquid precipitation totaled 3.05 inches for the month, with 23.5 inches of snowfall.
The town Highway Department, which is charged with maintenance of town roads, has continued to complete clearing and ice-maintenance work despite repeated freezing and thawing, three December days of below zero temperatures and “a significant hit” from increased salt prices.
Salt purchased by the town has increased $21 per ton from last year, Mr. Billings said.
At this time in 2019, the town had spent $34,514 on salt; this year, so far, salt purchases have totaled $47,806. And that increase affects everyone, Mr. Billing said, with the mining, refining and transportation industries also feeling the impact.
The price of salt has fluctuated from year to year over the last few decades, but Mr. Billings said the price change in the last year “has probably been the most significant jump in last 25 years.”
Snow clearing has also increased from the 2018-2019 winter season to this year. Highway department staff had made 34 plow runs by this time last year, with Nov. 14, 2018, marking the first run. Plow runs began on Nov. 7 this year, and have reached 45 runs to date this season.
Mr. Billings estimated that 40 percent of the sand pulled by the town for this season has been used already, and the department may need to dip into its sand stockpile near Pyrites around March.
That stockpile, he said, is a money-saving resource for the town, as most municipalities have to purchase sand per square yard. The sand, which is drawn from the town’s former municipal dump site that was filled in with layers of sand, is tapped throughout the year and loads are brought to the Highway Department Garage, 9 Stiles Ave.
Sand has been drawn for decades from that site, Mr. Billings said, which has been and continues to be a key advantage for Canton.
