CANTON — Longtime town Highway Superintendent Terry L. Billings announced his resignation Thursday, effective immediately.
Mr. Billings headed Canton’s highway department for 27 years, winning several elections for the four-year-term position. His current term would have expired Dec. 31, 2021, and Mr. Billings previously indicated he would not seek re-election.
“Being elected for several consecutive terms is direct evidence that the people of the town of Canton had utmost confidence in his leadership and supported his continued service in managing a department responsible for a safe transportation infrastructure of 100 miles of town roads,” town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley wrote in a release.
Prior to his work in Canton overseeing ongoing maintenance and hundreds of road projects, Mr. Billings served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a law enforcement officer in Ogdensburg and with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“Terry is leaving a true legacy of being one of the biggest advocates in making sure we have safe roads for the people,” Ms. Ashley wrote. “His persistence, tenacity and true grit will be missed.”
Highway employee Joseph Conklin, who has been with the department for 28 years, filed a retirement letter this month, which was approved by the Town Council on Wednesday night. Mr. Conklin’s retirement takes effect Dec. 31.
Council members expect to discuss the superintendent vacancy in the coming weeks.
