Canton hosting bicycle safety sessions for kids

CANTON — With the Canton Recreation Department, the village police department and St. Lawrence University Safety & Security are hosting bicycle safety sessions for kids this month.
Two free sessions for kids of all ages will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. July 14 and 28 at the Canton Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St.
Kids should bring their own bicycles if possible. Helmets are mandatory for all riders. The sessions will include lessons in proper helmet fitting, hand signals, motor vehicle traffic considerations and other topics. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also will be present to distribute Safe Child ID cards to participants.
Register for a session online at http://wdt.me/BikeSafety.
More information about the Recreation Department’s summer programming is posted to cantonny.gov.
