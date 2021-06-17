Canton Housing Authority board adds fifth member

CANTON — Following the reinstatement of the Canton Housing Authority Board of Directors last month, the village has made a fifth appointment, completing the non-tenant roster of the board.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton made the announcement during a regular village meeting Wednesday night. Sara A. Hutcheson, a clinical social worker, joins four other community members appointed to the CHA board in May: Keith J. Zimmerman, Desiree A. LeBoeuf, Breyne A. Moskowitz and Tricia A. Pethic.
The appointments have come after several CHA tenants turned to municipal officials with complaints related to Executive Director Amanda L. St. Marie, building safety, maintenance and oversight.
With no governing body and what tenants described as unreachable staff, complaints were sent to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging earlier this year, prompting OFA Director Andrea M. Montgomery to submit a letter to the village board and attend its monthly meeting in April to request a board be promptly reinstated.
Canton’s board of directors disbanded in October, after all four non-tenant members resigned. Two tenants are expected to be elected as representatives on the board, to create a full, seven-member group.
