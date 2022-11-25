Canton Housing Authority remodeling units, modernizing heating

CANTON — Amanda St. Marie-Wright, executive director of the Canton Housing Authority, presented a check for $29,224 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the village board Wednesday night.
The check represented a payment in lieu of taxes that the village will distribute to the county, town and school district, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
Ms. St. Marie-Wright took the opportunity to give an overview of the Canton Housing Authority to the board of trustees.
The housing authority was established in 1973 when 37 Riverside Drive was built. The building is on the verge of its 50th anniversary and contains 93 units.
Its neighbor, 35 Riverside Drive, was built in 1979 and has 50 units.
The authority also operates two sections of housing on Law Lane. Units 1-40 were built in 1981 and units 41-76 were constructed in 1987.
The housing authority currently has about 200 tenants.
The authority in the past has had as many as 350 tenants, Ms. St. Marie-Wright said.
The early part of the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for the authority and its tenants, she said, but things have begun to return to normal in 2022.
Highlights included an ice cream social, she said.
“We have been able to do a lot more with our tenants,” she said.
The Canton Housing Authority pitched in to help after a fire struck a high-rise apartment building operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority.
“Within a week we turned around 18 apartments and housed 21 tenants,” Ms. St. Marie-Wright said. “I am very proud of my staff for what they did during that time.”
Due to a substantial construction project underway on Law Lane, there are several vacancies, she said.
The three-bedroom units are being remodeled and it is taking longer than planned.
“I call it our new COVID business world — things don’t happen as quickly as they used to,” she said.
If the contractor can meet goals, the units should be ready for tenants in January or February, she said.
“It is going to be very helpful for applicants,” she said.
Using incentives from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority, the Canton Housing Authority hopes to install air-source heat pumps at the high-rise buildings to replace aging boiler heating systems.
“Not only are they very energy efficient, they provide heating, cooling and dehumidifying,” Ms. St. Marie-Wright said.
