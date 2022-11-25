Canton Housing Authority remodeling units, modernizing heating

The Canton Housing Authority was established nearly 50 years ago with the building of 37 Riverside Drive. The building has 93 apartments. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

CANTON — Amanda St. Marie-Wright, executive director of the Canton Housing Authority, presented a check for $29,224 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the village board Wednesday night.

The check represented a payment in lieu of taxes that the village will distribute to the county, town and school district, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.

