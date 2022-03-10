CANTON — Town Council members left a proposal to waive residency requirements for the deputy clerk on the table Wednesday night.
Earlier this year, newly elected Canton Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith did a search for and appointed a deputy clerk, Leanna Moquin, who started working on Jan. 4.
After the appointment was made, Mrs. Smith discovered a requirement that the deputy clerk live within the town’s boundaries. Ms. Moquin lives outside the town.
Mrs. Smith notified Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley about the mixup, and not wishing to renege on the appointment, a local law was proposed to change the residency requirement.
The local law was tabled during the February meeting of the Town Council following a public hearing.
That motion to table was made by Councilor John S. Taillon.
“I still have questions for the attorney on the wording of this law and I’m not comfortable voting on anything tonight,” Mr. Taillon said at the time.
Wednesday night, Councilor Robert T. Santamoor proposed a plan for the law waiving the residency requirement to only last for the duration of the clerk’s term.
“Basically what that creates is a sunset law,” Mr. Santamoor said.
Councilor James T. Smith question whether the law should be applied to the duration of the deputy clerk’s term rather than the clerk’s.
Ms. Ashley suggested the board take no action.
“Until we see something in writing and have further discussion with legal counsel,” Ms. Ashley said. “It looks like we aren’t going to take action tonight on this item.”
The Town Council meets next at 6 p.m. April 13. Ms. Ashley said she expects the board’s next meeting will be held in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.