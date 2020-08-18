CANTON — Two municipal leadership changes announced this summer are expected to take effect for the town and village in September.
The village board on Monday approved Marty Miller to serve as provisional superintendent of public works, pending his passing of required position exams.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the hiring committee recommended Mr. Miller, who signed an acceptance offer Monday morning and was unanimously approved for the appointment by the four-member village board at an annual salary of $76,500.
The hiring follows the July 31 retirement of longtime Superintendent of Public Works Brien E. Hallahan. Mr. Miller is expected to start Sept. 14.
“I’m really excited for him to start,” Village Trustee Beth Larrabee said. “I think he’ll bring some great energy to our community.”
Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.
Canton Recreation Director Jimmi L. Putman on Monday announced his resignation, effective Sept. 4. Mr. Putman, who was hired as recreation director in February 2019, said he and his wife will be moving to California as she has applied for new employment there to be closer to family.
A search for a new director will begin this month.
(1) comment
Inre Putnam's: California? Doesn't he read the news?
