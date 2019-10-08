CANTON — Leaf and brush pickup for village residents will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15. Crews from the village Department of Public Works will pick up brush, limbs and leaves.
For ease in handling, limbs and brush should be bundled so the butt ends all point in the same direction.
Leaves and other items must be placed in paper leaf bags so they can be recycled at the village’s composting center. The use of plastic bags has been completely eliminated by the village. Grass mixed with leaves is acceptable as long as it is in paper bags. Other plantings such as flowers and garden plants also can be included.
DPW crew follows a predetermined route around the village to ensure complete pickup before beginning the route again.
Those with questions can contact Village Superintendent Brien Hallahan at 315-386-2871.
