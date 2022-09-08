CANTON — The Village of Canton is offering opportunities for residents to make suggestions for the 2022 Downtown Revitalization Iniative and NY-Forward competition.
Public engagement opportunities will be at the Canton Farmers Market tomorrow, and in front of the Municipal Building at 60 Main St. during Music on Main Sept. 14 from 5-6 p.m.
A more in-depth public session will be held on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at TAUNY, 53 Main St. where
feedback and potential projects will be shared.
The State has designated $200 million in the 2022 state budget for these programs — $100 million to the DRI and $100 million to NY-Forward — to help communities develop plans and implement projects that will “accelerate and expand New York’s burgeoning downtown revitalization.”
The programs divide the state into 10 regions, with each region receiving one $10 million DRI award and another $10 million for up to three smaller NY-Forward awards. The Village of Canton is considering applications to both programs.
Past winners in the DRI competition in the North Country region include Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena and Tupper Lake.
“We are interested in hearing ideas for revitalizing our downtown area. How can we improve the public realm to make downtown more navigable, more attractive, more walkable and bikeable, for example,” Economic Development Director Leigh B. Rodriguez said in a prepared statement. “We also need to present a pipeline of potential projects to demonstrate that if we are awarded funding, we have committed partners and are ready to proceed.”
Applications will be reviewed by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, which based on the potential for transformation, nominates applications to be forwarded to the state selection team. If awarded funding, Ms. Rodriguez said, there is “an intense planning process,” to develop a Strategic Investment Plan, followed by formal solicitation and selection of projects by a local planning committee. More information is available on the Canton DRI/NY-Forward website: www.cantondri.weebly.com or from Leigh Rodriguez, Director of Economic Development, at 315-386-2871 -5 or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.