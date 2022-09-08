The Canton Economic Development office will be at the Canton Farmers Market tomorrow to accept ideas for the village’s DRI and NY-Forward application. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Village of Canton is offering opportunities for residents to make suggestions for the 2022 Downtown Revitalization Iniative and NY-Forward competition.

Public engagement opportunities will be at the Canton Farmers Market tomorrow, and in front of the Municipal Building at 60 Main St. during Music on Main Sept. 14 from 5-6 p.m.

