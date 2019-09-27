CANTON — A Canton man faces charges after allegedly shoving a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy Monday.
Joseph H. Quick, 36, of 108 Jingleville Road, was charged with second-degree harassment and resisting arrest, police said.
While they were investigating a complaint on Jingleville Road, deputies said Mr. Quick shoved a sheriff’s deputy and resisted arrest. He was issued tickets to appear in Canton Town Court.
