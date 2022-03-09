ROSSIE — A Canton man was arrested on assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting a woman during what police describe as a domestic incident early Wednesday morning.
Shawn G. Sheridan, 33, of Mechanic Street, was charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
In a release issued Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a Rossie residence on South Woods Road at about 1:42 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot in the neck and sustained serious injuries.
The woman was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was stable Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheridan was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and held without bail.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Matthew T. Merria by himself secured Sheridan, who was “armed with a long gun and a knife.” Deputy Merria had an intern with him when the call came in, and both the officer and the intern provided aid to the woman until emergency medical responders arrived.
Further charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
