LISBON — A Canton man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop Thursday in Lisbon.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Jason A. Montroy, 43, 81 Coon Road, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Deputies said Mr. Montroy was driving on Route 68 in the town of Lisbon when he was observed to have an obstructed license plate and failed to keep right.
During the stop, deputies determined Mr. Montroy had a suspended New York driver’s license and was in possession of an unspecified amount of methamphetamine.
He was released and issued appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court.
Mr. Montroy was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and several traffic tickets in 2018, following a traffic stop in Ogdensburg where he was arrested with two others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.