HERMON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies this week arrested Dylan R. Sharpstene, 24, of Canton, on a fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, as well as a trespassing violation, failure to comply with order, unlawful operation of an ATV on public highways, no helmet, uninsured operation, unregistered ATV and improper lights.
On May 16, officers responded to a property on County Route 21 in the town of Hermon after receiving a trespassing complaint. Prior to officers arriving on scene, deputies report Mr. Sharpstene had left on his ATV, and was later located in the village of Hermon.
Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and Mr. Sharpstene attempted to leave. The weapon misdemeanor charge was levied after officers found Mr. Sharpstene in possession of metal knuckles.
He was released on appearance tickets for Hermon Town Court.
