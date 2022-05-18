CANTON — Nathanial J. Griffin, 25,Canton, was arraigned Monday, as a result of two recent incidents in the village.
On May 11, at about 8:30 a.m., Mr. Griffin, after having been asked to leave St. Lawrence University
property off of Park Street, returned to university property. When approached by St. Lawrence University Safety and Security staff, Mr. Griffin became aggressive, made verbal threats and then pulled out a large knife, according to a police press release.
According to the press release from the Canton Village Police department, Mr. Griffin swung the knife in close proximity at security staff numerous times until he was finally talked into putting the knife back into his waistband. Canton Police arrived and arrested Mr. Griffin.
Police said that when Mr. Griffin was arrested he had eight knives, a clear, glass smoking pipe and a piece of aluminum foil that contained a substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Mr. Griffin was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; trespass; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
The County Sheriff’s Office and St. Lawrence Safety and Security assisted in the arrest..
On May 4, at 5:30 p.m., Canton Police officers responded to the 7 Eleven, 58 Main St., to investigate an unrelated incident inside the store. While the officers were inside, a person, later identified as Mr. Griffin, was found to have caused damage to a marked Canton Police car parked in the parking lot. The damage, a dent and multiple scratches, to the car exceeded $1,000, according to the police report.
Mr. Griffin was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
Mr. Griffin was arraigned in Canton Town Court before Judge Michael R. Morgan on May 16.
Mr. Griffin was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $1,000 cash, or $2,000 bond, or 10% secured. Mr. Griffin is scheduled to appear in Canton Town Court on May 19, for a preliminary hearing. Police report additional charges may be pending against Mr. Griffin.
