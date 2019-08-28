POTSDAM — Village police on Aug. 25 charged Christopher K. Hart, 29, Canton, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with improper right turn and speeding.
Police said at 1:40 a.m. on Maple Street, Mr. Hart was traveling at 48 mph in a posted 30 mph zone and made an improper turn on to Sandstone Drive. Following a traffic stop, Mr. Hart failed a series of field sobriety tests and was determined to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication. A BAC of 0.18 percent or higher is considered aggravated intoxication.
Mr. Hart was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
