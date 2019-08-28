CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 24 charged Austin S. Shatraw, 20, of 50 Riverside Drive, with second-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, all misdemeanors.
He also was cited with what deputies said were several other traffic violations, though they were not specified.
Deputies said on the day of his arrest on Riverside Drive in the village, Mr. Shatraw failed to comply with a traffic stop for his driving with a suspended registration and continued to flee through various roads in the towns of Canton and Potsdam until Stop Sticks were deployed by village police and Mr. Shatraw’s vehicle was brought to a stop on Route 310 in the town.
He was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court and was issued tickets to appear in Potsdam and Canton town courts.
Canton Police and state police assisted.
