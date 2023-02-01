Bobby J. Lafave, 49, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, false inspection certificate, and multiple traffic tickets following a traffic stop on Route 11.
Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop and said they found Mr. Lafave to be in possession of methamphetamine and a number of buprenorphine pills.
