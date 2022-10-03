CANTON — State police arrested Quinton J. Lancto, 32, Canton, Saturday and charged him with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to a police report, troopers arrived at a residence on Old DeKalb Road in Canton at 11:01 a.m. in response to a report of a physical violence domestic dispute.
Troopers said their investigation determined that Mr. Lancto, during an argument with the alleged victim, placed his hands around the alleged victim’s neck restricting breathing. Mr. Lancto, the police said, prevented the alleged victim from leaving and threw a cell phone into a field.
The alleged victim eventually left the residence and called the police, according to the state police report.
Mr. Lancto was arraigned in Canton Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. Mr. Lancto will return to Canton Town Court later this month.
