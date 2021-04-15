CANTON — Following what village police described as “a lengthy investigation,” a Canton man was arrested this week in connection to an April 2020 sexual offense case involving a minor.
Timothy J. Harmer, 36, was charged Monday with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act and use of a child younger than 17 years old in a sexual performance, all felonies, and sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to reappear in Canton Town Court on May 5.
Harmer was released on bail Tuesday, according to the jail staff.
Canton police investigate the case with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the county Drug Task Force, the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
