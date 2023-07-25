CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who pleaded guilty to shooting his fiancee in the neck in 2022 and then didn’t appear at his recent sentencing hearing. The woman he shot is speaking about how she was able to dial 911 on that March night.
Katrina A. Pierce remembers pressing the gunshot wound in her neck and dialing 911 at the same time, eventually telling a deputy that she had done it to herself so the man in the house would put down his gun.
Shawn G. Sheridan, a 34-year-old Canton resident, was charged in March 2022 with shooting his then-fiancee Pierce, at a home in the small town of Rossie. She was shot in the neck and dialed 911 herself until a sheriff’s deputy arrived and took Sheridan into custody.
Pierce had been flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she spent five days being treated. She was paralyzed for months.
At the time, Sheridan was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
When his trial was set to begin in May 2023, Sheridan pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. On July 18, he was sentenced to 12½ years in prison, but he didn’t show up to the hearing in Canton. Sentencing proceeded in his absence.
His whereabouts are still unknown, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for him.
“He’s a wanted person that’s for sure,” said Sean P. O’Brien, St. Lawrence County undersheriff. “A warrant has been issued for his arrest.”
Sheridan’s absence from jail has reprised memories for a woman so familiar with abuse that she knew to lie in the moments after she was shot, hoping it would diffuse the situation.
Pierce was engaged to Sheridan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She had been house-sitting for her dad in Rossie, a secluded town, when the two began verbally fighting — so much that they took their daughter to her mom’s house so she wouldn’t hear them yelling.
They went to a friend’s house in Gouverneur and then to a Stewart’s Shops, continuing the argument until arriving back at her father’s house in Rossie.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Pierce said Sheridan retrieved a .22-caliber gun and threatened to use it on himself. As the argument worsened, Sheridan turned the gun on her, she said, and shot her in the neck.
“My left arm stopped working when it hit,” said Pierce, whose maiden name is Thornton. “I only had my right arm, and I was trying to use that to cover the hole.”
Pierce said she tried taking her hand from the gunshot wound in her neck, but remembers seeing a substantial amount of blood. Still, she reached for a landline phone in the house in between applying pressure on her neck. She got 911 dispatchers on the phone, but said Sheridan ripped the phone from the wall when she said the address to the house. She said she went on to call 911 with a cellphone, but that Sheridan continued preventing her, even if it would have just been for an ambulance.
“When we were fighting before the cop got there and I was already shot, I kept saying ‘I need you to take me to a hospital, please, I’ll say I did it to myself. It’s OK. You don’t have to be scared, just take me to a hospital,’” she said. “And he kept saying ‘No, you can’t go.’”
She isn’t sure which phone call got through enough to dispatchers, but it worked because shortly after, sheriff’s deputy Matthew T. Merria responded to the house. Pierce said Sheridan was perched on a chair in the entry of the house with a gun trained on the deputy when he went inside. Pierce said she started shouting that she had shot herself as a way to encourage him to put down the gun.
“I wanted Shawn to think I would lie for him and that he would go with the officers and that we’d fix it later,” she said.
Merria eventually convinced Sheridan to put down the gun. He was taken into custody, and Merria was later commended for his courageous acts and ability to control the situation. Once Sheridan was in the deputy’s vehicle, Pierce was able to tell the deputy what actually happened, she said.
“After they told me he couldn’t get to me anymore, I said I was lying,” Pierce said. “I just didn’t want him to shoot us.”
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua confirmed Pierce’s story and said she intentionally lied about shooting herself to persuade Sheridan to put down his gun. He said it was substantiated by body camera footage from Merria’s uniform.
“What she says is 100% true,” Pasqua said. “As soon as (Sheridan) was in custody, she told the deputy what actually happened.”
Pasqua went on to say that after Sheridan pleaded guilty on May 15, he was ultimately released on probation supervision before his sentencing hearing in July. By the end of June, however, Pasqua said Sheridan stopped reporting to probation. All along, Sheridan was warned by a judge that the court would proceed with his sentencing even if he didn’t appear. And when he didn’t, Sheridan was sentenced and a warrant was issued for his arrest. As the sheriff’s office searches for him, it has asked that anyone with information regarding Sheridan reach out to the office.
Sheridan’s defense lawyer, Edward F. Narrow, told the Times that he encourages his client to turn himself in. Narrow said he would ask Sheridan to contact his lawyer to organize that.
“The sooner he turns himself in, the better it is for everyone,” Narrow said.
In the meantime, Pierce said she is feeling similarly to when she was in the hospital in the days after the shooting. She said she remembers Sheridan getting released from jail on bail quicker than she thought, and that now it feels almost the same.
“He was out on bail before I was out of the hospital,” she said. “So it just feels like it has all started over again, where I was like, ‘He’s free when he shouldn’t be’ and it’s not fair again.”
Pierce said she is thankful for the response by the deputy that night, and that the bullet missed a main artery by a short distance.
“The bullet just broke a little piece of my spine, so honestly I turned out pretty good,” Pierce said. “They said it was a couple millimeters from an artery, so I was really lucky.”
