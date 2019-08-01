CANTON — A Coakley Road man charged in a Potsdam drug conspiracy was sentenced to probation Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court after successfully completing conditions of interim probation.
Curtis J. Barney, 24, of 4 Coakley Road, vacated his June 11, 2018, guilty plea to felony fourth-degree conspiracy and pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor of fifth-degree conspiracy in a plea.
The change in plea was part of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office where Mr. Barney had successfully completed a one-year term of interim probation and immediately following his plea to the misdemeanor, was sentenced to two years of probation.
In admitting to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday, Mr. Barney told the court that, during the month of November 2017, in the town of Potsdam, he agreed with one or more people to engage in the felony sale of drugs.
In benefiting from the plea bargain, Mr. Barney successfully completed substance abuse treatment, had remained steadily employed and completed a the 2019 spring semester at SUNY Canton and is continuing in the electrical maintenance program in the 2019 fall semester, his attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey, Massena, told the court.
Mr. Barney was one of six people picked up in a drug sting conducted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office dubbed Operation Car Wreck, after the alleged ringleader, Joshua J. Carr, 35, who is serving 13 to 15 years in Coxsackie Correctional Facility, Coxsackie, for his Aug. 31 conviction of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and promotion of an obscene sexual performance by a child.
On Nov. 1 in the town of Canton, Carr sold cocaine to another person. On April 1, 2018, in the town of Potsdam, he was in possession of a video of child pornography, which he promoted by sending it to another person.
