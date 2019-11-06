CANTON — A 27-year-old Canton resident and SUNY Canton student was killed in an early morning one-car crash Wednesday on Morley Potsdam Road.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Jeffrey G. Hyde, of 96 Morley Potsdam Road, after investigators said his truck overturned in a swamp.
In a news release, investigators said they responded to the call which came in at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting that Mr. Hyde’s truck ended up upside down in the swamp just northeast of Sykes Road in the town.
The truck had been traveling in a northwesterly direction when it exited the left shoulder of the road and struck several small trees and overturned several times coming to rest on its top.
Mr. Hyde was a senior health care management student at SUNY Canton, an outfielder on the college’s baseball team, and an Army veteran.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby.
It’s not known what caused the crash but the sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
State police and Morley and Canton volunteer fire and rescue squads assisted at the scene.
Mr. Hyde attended Canton High School and played baseball for the Golden Bears, earning First Team All-Northern, and Team Offensive MVP honors.
He appeared in 27 games for SUNY Canton, posting over a .950 fielding percentage and a nearly .300 batting average. A team leader for SUNY Canton, he was named to the Empire 8 Conference’s President’s list for his outstanding efforts in the classroom.
Students needing counseling services should contact the Counseling Center at 315-386-7314.
Memorial services are still being arranged, college officials said. The campus will be notified when plans are set.
