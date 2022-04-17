CANTON — A Canton man has died of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash Sunday morning.
At about 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, state police responded to a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Canton.
A preliminary investigation has determined that a 2008 Honda Civic, being driven by Cody J. Schweinberg, 19, of Madrid, was travelling northbound on Irish Settlement Road when it exited the roadway and struck a tree, according to state police. Two passengers in Mr. Schweinberg’s vehicle were identified as Nathaniel C. Pennyman, 20, of Calcium; and Tyler A. Bessette, 20, of Canton.
As a result of the crash, all occupants were injured, with Mr. Bessette dying at the scene.
Mr. Schweinberg was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Mr. Pennyman was also transported from the scene first to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and then transferred in stable condition to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for further treatment.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to a state police news release.
Troopers were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
