WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — A historical marker, unveiled Oct. 24 to commemorate Albert S. White, for whom Whitestown is named, has its roots in Canton.
Brad Mintener of Canton, first visited Whitestown in 1992 with his mother, Eleanor White Mintener, of Minneapolis, Minn. lobbying for the marker.
Albert S. White was his mother’s great-grandfather and hence, Mr. Mintener’s great-great-grandfather.
Mr. Mintener and his daughter, Marni Mintener Barron, were on hand for the unveiling of the marker.
Mr. White was born in Orange County, New York in 1803 and graduated from Union College in 1822.
He was admitted to the bar and practiced law in New York and Lafayette, Ind.
He was elected to the House of Representative as a Whig from Indiana’s 7th Congressional district and served from 1837 to 1839.
He was elected as a Whig to the United States Senate for Indiana in 1839 and served until 1845. He was chairman of two committees including the Committee on Indian Affairs.
After leaving the Senate, Mr. White was the president of Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Lafayette Railroad. One of the communities established along the rail line became Whitestown.
According to Mr. Mintener, his great-great-grandfather was friends with Abraham Lincoln, who nominated Mr. White as a federal Judge in 1864.
Mr. White authored an Emancipation Act, Mr. Mintener said, which was voted down by Congress but later was used as a basis for the Emancipation Proclamation.
The marker is at the trailhead parking lot of the Big 4 Trail in Whitestown. The Big 4 Trail is a recreational trail in the process of being developed along the former rail corridor that ran through Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis. The portion in Indiana carried both Mr. Lincoln’s inaugural train in 1861 and his funeral train in 1865.
Gus Pearcy of The Lebanon Reporter contributed to this report.
