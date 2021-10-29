CANTON — A Canton man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and possessing and distributing child pornography.
Jacob Leonard, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty April 2 to the counts.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, as part of his plea Leonard admitted that he sexually exploited a minor child and focused the camera of his cellular telephone on the victim’s vaginal area for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the victim’s genitals.
Prosecutors also said that a week later, Leonard sent that digital picture to another individual using a social media messaging application over the internet. A subsequent search of Leonard’s cellular telephone revealed that he was also in possession of 33 images and 18 video files depicting child pornography including videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants.
In addition to the 25 years of imprisonment, Leonard was also ordered at sentencing to undergo 25 additional years of supervision upon his release from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
His case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI special agents and investigators with the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.
