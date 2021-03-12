Canton municipal building reopened to the public

Canton Municipal Building. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town and village municipal building, 60 Main St., is again open to the public.

Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and village Mayor Michael E. Dalton are still encouraging the Canton public to continue mailing or dropping off payments in the lobby drop box when possible.

Visitors are required to wear masks and social distance inside the building.

Should area COVID-19 cases increase again, the building may be temporarily closed to protect municipal employees and the public.

