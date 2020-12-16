Canton municipal offices, pavilion closed to public

CANTON — Beginning Thursday, the town and village municipal building will be closed to walk-in visits from the public.
Municipal offices will remain staffed, and appointments should be made by calling the town clerk’s office, 315-386-3735, or the village clerk’s office, 315-386-2871 extension 1. A dropbox is located in the foyer of the building for correspondence and payments.
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the return to limited access is a precaution in response to the rise in area COVID-19 cases.
“The goal is to reduce exposure caused by people moving in and of the building,” Mr. Dalton said.
Canton Town Court remains closed, and all proceedings are taking place virtually. The Canton Recreation Pavilion is closed until further notice. Pavilion questions should be directed to village Superintendent Marty Miller at supt@cantonny.gov.
