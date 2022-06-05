CANTON — Colin Coots has always been an artist.
“From the moment they put a crayon in my hand,” he said from his home in Leroy recently.
In Mr. Coots’s mind, maybe the most ephemeral form of art is the public mural.
“They don’t last,” he said. “That’s why I never painted a lot of them.”
If you go by Mr. Coots’s track record in Canton, he’s right.
In the mid ’90s, Mr. Coots painted two murals in downtown Canton. The earliest one, painted for Canton’s sesquicentennial graced the wall of the Gray Lanes bowling alley on the corner of West Main Street and Riverside Drive, where Rushton Place is now.
When Rushton Place was constructed, the bowling alley was razed, and with it Mr. Coots’s bucolic scene of life in the early years of Canton.
A mural he painted in 1997 still stands today but its existence is threatened.
The mural, on the side of the abandoned Rite Aid store in the Midtown Plaza, could succumb to the wrecking ball should SUNY Canton complete its plan to buy the plaza and build an entrepreneurial center there.
SUNY Canton Media Relations Manager Gregory E. Kie has offered to make archival photograph of the wall before the building is removed.
Kie was involved with a community mural project in York, Pa. prior to his career with the college.
“I fully understand and appreciate public art,” he said. “Murals can be an important part of a community identity.”
Kie noted students from the Graphic and Multimedia Design program had used the mural as a backdrop for their photographs and a photo of it is on display at the college.
Both murals were commissioned by long-time Canton historian Linda A. Casserly.
Mr. Coots, who has long traveled the country teaching art, was visiting Canton when Ms. Casserly commissioned him for the bowling alley mural.
Mr. Coots remembers the time clearly.
“I used rollers on long poles,” he said, adding that he had a lot of interaction with people passing by that busy spot on Main Street.
“Do whatever you want,” he remembers one passerby shouting to him. “You can’t hurt that building!”
Mr. Coots described the second mural for Watertown Daily Times reporter Martha Ellen in 1997.
“It’s kind of a history,” Mr. Coots said. “They’re major figures of Canton.”
According to the article, Ms. Casserly sent Mr. Coots 35 photos of familiar figures from Canton’s history.
Mr. Coots painted and sketched a water color study, which survives in Ms. Casserly’s office, before putting his work on the building.
At the time, the identities of the 14 figures on the mural were not revealed.
The plan was to have an identification contest for residents and then eventually the portraits would be identified by a Plexiglas-protected legend on the front of Rite Aid.
Lance W. Rudiger, of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, said that while there was a plan for the legend, it was never made because permission to mount it on the building was never secured.
“I don’t know if we had permission to paint the mural,” Ms. Casserly said in May, 25 years after its creation.
Sometime after the completion of the mural, Mr. Rudiger said, the Lions Club was awarding a $500 scholarship. To qualify for the award, the applicant had to propose a community-centered project.
Ms. Casserly’s son, Dakota, won the scholarship and proposed researching the portraits in the mural and writing descriptions for the legend.
Without permission to mount the legend, however, it was never constructed and Ms. Casserly is unsure where Dakota’s project is.
Mr. Coots is 77 now and still an active painter.
“An artist never stops,” he said.
He paints mostly horses, and before the pandemic attended the races in Saratoga each summer.
“I grew up on a farm, we had horses and ponies,” he said. “I learned to draw really fast from that.”
The mural is in remarkable shape for its age and while the shopping center is a shell of its former self, the mural is still in a very busy place. Hundreds pass by daily walking from the parking lot to the Canton Free Library or the Post Office or Community Bank, Jreck Subs or a dozen other downtown destinations.
A person walking by the mural today sees pretty much what a passerby in 1997 saw — a collection of portraits and scenes from the 19th century all partially obscured by a line of parked cars.
In Martha Ellen’s story, she described a part of Mr. Coots’s procedure.
“As he worked, Mr. Coots paced from the mural to the Community Bank drive-up window and over to the back of the post office to study different vantage points,” she wrote. “He hopes a boat at one edge of the mural will draw attention into the interior of the painting. At the other end, a large head is intended to do the same. Trees are spaced through the mural as directional signals for where Mr. Coots intends the viewer to look.”
“This is about the clearest shot I’ve had,” he told Martha Ellen, waving his hand toward an empty spot in the row of parked cars that are typically in front of the mural.
The cars are still there.
Editor’s note: You might be wondering why we haven’t named the figures in the mural. We want to give you a chance. Take a look at the photo here, or better yet, take a walk past the mural and see if you can figure it out. We will reveal the names in the June 10 edition of the Plaindealer.
