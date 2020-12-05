CANTON — After more than a year of municipal ethics law discussions, five Canton residents have been nominated to a joint ethics board.
Town council and the village board worked to revisit Canton’s ethics law last year, hoping to update it from its previous revision, documented more than two decades ago.
The village, in November 2019, and the town, in January, each passed an updated ethics code, and a joint board of ethics was set to be established to oversee cases of municipal officials allegedly violating the code.
The creation of the joint board was discussed extensively this spring, and the officials prepared to make two volunteer appointments each from the village and town, and one appointment agreed upon by both municipalities.
During a joint town and village meeting Nov. 9, town councilor Robert J. Washo nominated Becky Hietsch, a registered nurse and health care administrator who moved to the area with her husband Stephen in 2018.
Village officials nominated Ryan Ames and Katie Halleron Murphy earlier this year, and town council nominated Barb Heller and Kimber Petrie during its Nov. 12 meeting. Mrs. Hietsch will serve as the joint selection.
The former code described a three-member board of ethics, on which “a majority of such members shall be persons other than town employees” but that membership should also include at least one elected or appointed town employee. The code now structures the ethics board as a five-member group of volunteers, “none of whom is otherwise an elected or appointed officer or employee of either municipality.”
The new board, with members expected to serve two-year terms, is set to work with town attorney Eric J. Gustafson and village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme to implement the updated ethics code and oversee cases of code violations, should they arise.
The revised ethics code details gift acceptance, conflicting investments, conflicting employment, nepotism and includes a section explaining the annual disclosure requirement, for which municipal officers and employees must submit a signed disclosure statement noting any conflicts.
Confusion over who is allowed, by law, to serve on Canton’s ethics board initially stalled the board’s creation, until subsequent clarification from Mr. Gustafson and Mr. Ducharme prompted officials to approach community members interested in volunteering on the board.
The town and village earlier this year also considered handing ethics matters to the St. Lawrence County Board of Ethics. Municipalities are required to have their own ethics law, but having an in-house ethics board is an elective decision, and Canton, like other local municipalities in the county, can defer to the county board of ethics for decisions.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said she appreciates the willingness of the new board members to “step up” and be part of ethics accountability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.