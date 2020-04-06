CANTON — The village board has secured a free downtown Wi-Fi hotspot through SLIC Network Solutions for anyone needing internet access during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal in these uncertain times is to support Canton residents the best ways we can,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
SLIC installed the hotspot for free next to the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St., with the network name “SLIC Free WiFi.”
The hotspot has about a 600-foot radius from the installation spot, so people are encouraged to park in the lot between the municipal building and the former McDonald’s Restaurant, or the lot behind the municipal building at Midtown Plaza.
Village Trustee Anna Sorensen, who serves on Canton’s joint communications and technology committee, came to Mr. Dalton with the idea, to which he responded, “it seemed worth a shot.”
“This provides an important service for people who don’t have connectivity — or adequate connectivity — at home and who would usually use the local library or local businesses for access,” Ms. Sorensen said. “With those locations closed, they have nowhere else to go. Now they can come into the village and sit in their car and do what they need to get done.”
