CANTON — Following the resignation of code enforcement officer Jeffrey Murray last month, Canton officials are evaluating the code needs of the town and village and considering restructuring the office’s staffing.
The full-time code enforcement officer, officially a town position, is jointly funded by the town and village and serves both municipalities through a shared services agreement. The village’s code compliance technician, Timothy Nolan, works in the code office on a part-time basis.
With an increasing number of solar project proposals in the town and steady village permit needs, town council and village board members said during a joint meeting last week, the code office needs more help.
“The position is just not sustainable for one person,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “There’s only so much time in the day.”
Over the last year, both municipalities have been working with Monica Ryan, principal planner for the Troy-based River Street Planning & Development, to review and rework Canton’s code and zoning laws based on its October 2019 Comprehensive Plan.
Officials last week discussed advice from Ms. Ryan about each municipality’s code enforcement staffing needs. Town Councilor Robert J. Washo said the firm suggested one full-time employee — or the equivalent of one full-time employee in the form of a part-time planner and enforcement officer — would make sense for the town. The village’s needs may warrant one full-time position or the equivalent of 1½ employees, according to the firm’s suggestion.
The way those positions are filled, though, is up to each municipality, or potentially, the municipalities together should they want to continue in a shared services agreement.
Town Councilor Timothy J. Danehy said he would be in favor of a “cleaner model” with separate positions for the town and village. That way, he argued, one person is not tasked with addressing all of Canton’s code needs and attending two distinct planning board and two zoning board of appeals meetings.
Councilor James T. Smith agreed, saying a full-time town position, or equivalent, would be more efficient. Mr. Smith added that some form of service sharing could still be written as an understanding between the two municipalities. If the town code enforcement officer is on vacation, for example, the village officer could step in to handle a town issue.
Village Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said she has concerns about the town and village competing for talent. That competition, she said, may drive up salary negotiations.
Mr. Murray resigned from his full-time Canton post to head the town of Potsdam’s code enforcement office, and was subsequently appointed to a part-time position in Canton to assist with the office’s transition.
Canton town officials on Jan. 27, agreed to appoint Mr. Murray on a part-time basis for work up to 10 hours per week, at $50 an hour plus mileage reimbursement.
“Code enforcement officer is a tough job,” Mr. Danehy told Mr. Murray when his resignation was made public during the town’s January meeting. “There’s parts of it that are fun, working with the contractors, but nobody likes to be told they’re out of compliance and I think you’ve handled it well and provided good service to the people of the town.”
