CANTON — Municipal officials are again calling on state lawmakers to pass a pair of bills allowing for a local Route 11 speed reduction at the village’s northeastern gateway.
The Route 11 stretch of concern begins northbound directly across from the Save A Lot plaza where a sign reads “END 40 MPH LIMIT.” It alerts drivers to the 55-mph limit in place for roughly 11 miles northeast to Potsdam.
Pending state legislation would allow the village to pass a local law extending the 40-mph zone farther north to cover the village’s outlying commercial district.
During a joint town and village meeting last week, the village Board of Trustees passed a resolution to sign a Home Rule Request, officially asking the state to push the proposed legislation forward. A kind of local check on state power, Home Rule requests in New York are one tool local governments have to engage the state on bills that directly impact the local body’s capacity to govern.
Unlike general laws that impact communities statewide, special laws only impacting specific places can be passed by Albany lawmakers, but they generally rely on endorsement from local officials. For bills, like the Canton speed reduction bills, that concern the “property, affairs or government” of a municipality, a Home Rule request must be certified before the state can vote on the special legislation.
The state Constitution permits state representatives to pass such special laws, and Municipal Home Rule Law outlines the process through which the special laws are checked.
By signing off on its Home Rule request, the village is signaling Albany it approves of the change, propelling the speed reduction a step closer to reality.
First introduced in the 2019-20 state legislative session by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, the Senate and Assembly versions of the Canton bill call for the speed limit reduction for 1.2 miles specifically between mile markers 1320 and 1332, which are respectively staked at the Save A Lot plaza and just north of the St. Lawrence Health Medical Campus.
The 2019-20 Senate bill passed, but the measure did not move out of the Assembly Transportation Committee. Reintroduced this legislative session, Senate Bill S1869 is on the floor calendar for a vote, and Assembly Bill A4760 has moved to the Transportation Committee for discussion.
State Vehicle and Traffic Law grants municipalities authority to set speed limits on local public roads, though the Department of Transportation generally has oversight of state routes and greater oversight in municipalities with less than 50,000 people. The DOT also has higher authority in special speed consideration cases involving bridges, parking areas and controlled-access state highways.
The bills’ statuses haven’t changed in the last month, and they’ll need to pass both chambers before being signed into law.
Concerns about road safety at the village gateway are longstanding and resurfaced in April after first responders were called to several vehicle collisions this winter and spring.
Since Jan. 1, the Canton Village Police Department has responded to a total of five crashes involving 13 vehicles in the 55-mph zone between the Save A Lot plaza and the Medical Campus. Seven people needed medical treatment and one person died, Chief James R. Santimaw said.
A March 26 crash involving four cars near the entrance to the Medical Campus, 6119 Route 11, sent three people to the hospital. Other incidents dispatched responders to the highway near Bordoux Brothers and Poulin Grain, as well as the railroad underpass near Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales.
Southwest of the Save A Lot plaza at the other end of the village, and through the downtown retail strip, the speed limit is posted at 30 mph and maintained along the highway — called East Main Street east of the village center — until it transitions for eastbound drivers to 40 mph near Romoda Drive and the entrance to St. Lawrence University.
Where the brief, 40-mph run increases again, the road is still within the village limits, and drivers passing through the east side’s commercial districts have suffered, according to municipal officials.
The southbound lane heading toward Canton from the town line has a wide shoulder drivers sometimes use to turn, technically unlawfully, into commercial driveways. Without using the shoulder, and without a turning lane, drivers alternatively slow from speeds of 55 mph or more to make right-hand turns. Continuing toward Canton just past the Medical Campus entrance, the road slopes down and sweeps a tight corner under the railroad bridge near Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales. Guard rails line some of the grassy embankments in the area.
Driving toward Potsdam, the shoulder is narrower off the northbound lane and is bounded in sections by a guard rail. With no turning lane, those needing to turn left are most often forced to stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear, or attempt to pass on the outside.
Senate and Assembly sessions resume this week. The Assembly Transportation Committee’s regular Tuesday meeting agenda does not include the Canton bill.
