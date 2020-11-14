CANTON — Two months of work sessions and review culminated this week with the passage of Canton’s $2.8 million town budget for the 2021 fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said she is proud of this year’s “strong process” during the town’s regular meeting Thursday night. Like municipalities across New York, Canton worked to developed its proposed and preliminary budgets this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state revenue and local court revenue losses.
The 2021 spending plan, with appropriations totaling $2,840,431, increases the tax levy from this year’s $1,036,824 to $1,084,164, representing an additional total $47,340 to be collected from property taxpayers over the current year. The increase reflects a tax rate change of $2.70 per $1,000 in 2020, to $2.7943 per $1,000 in 2021.
As a formality should the town have needed an override, Town Council passed a local law in October to permit an override of the state-determined real property tax cap. The passed budget does not exceed the 1.56% cap set by the comptroller’s office in July, and the law will be rescinded.
A 1% pay increase is budgeted for non-contract town employees and a 2.5% increase is marked for contracted highway department employees. Elected town officials’ pay will remain the same, with the supervisor’s salary set at $15,853; each council member’s salary at $5,442; the highway superintendent at $62,500; town clerk at $42,681; and each town justice at $29,297.
Parks and recreation department appropriations were decreased by $32,201, and the cut was placed in a contingency fund as the town and village begin a community-led evaluation of the joint recreation program this winter.
The budget process was facilitated by Ms. Ashley, supervisor’s office secretary Susan M. Huntley and the town’s accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates CPA.
