CANTON — The Town Council on Monday passed a local law allowing the town to override the state’s real property tax cap, though council members emphasized the override will likely not be implemented.
Earlier this month, town officials began considering an override of the 2021 local government tax cap, set in July at 1.56% by the state comptroller’s office.
Versions of proposed budgets discussed over the last two months have not exceeded the 1.56% cap, and initial calculations in early September indicated the budget would not require an override to be balanced, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley told council members at the first of several budget work sessions last month.
A tax cap override — even if not implemented in a final budget — requires a public hearing and the passage of a local law, steps Canton and other local municipalities have taken in previous years as a “safeguard” should the override be needed, Ms. Ashley said.
First applied to municipalities and school districts in 2012, the state’s tax cap, with some exceptions, sets the annual tax levy to whichever figure is less — the calculated inflation rate or a standard, 2% for the last three years.
With continued work by Ms. Ashley’s office and the town’s accounting firm Gray & Gray and Associates CPA this week, a preliminary budget, which does not exceed the tax cap, is expected to receive a virtual public hearing next week.
A “necessary formality,” Council member Robert J. Washo said, the local law allows the town to weigh an override as an option until the budget is adopted. The local law is only applicable until that adoption and must be rescinded if an override is not incorporated into the final budget. With the law voided, an override of the tax cap cannot be used in the middle of a fiscal year.
“At this point, I think it’s a useful exercise to go through this and have the tool in our toolbox should we need it,” Mr. Washo said, adding that increased fluctuation of state funding may prompt more serious override considerations in future years.
During Monday’s public hearing, Canton resident and farm owner Andrew A. Hurlbut urged town officials to continue to “find creative ways” to ensure a balanced budget without exceeding the tax cap.
Ms. Ashley said she received similar comments from another resident and that town officials strive to do their “due diligence” during the annual budget process.
A public hearing for the town’s 2021 budget is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The full preliminary budget will be posted to the municipal website prior to the hearing. The deadline for town budget adoptions is Nov. 20.
