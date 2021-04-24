CANTON — Following a virtual public hearing that yielded no comments from Canton taxpayers, the village Board of Trustees unanimously passed its $6.6 million preliminary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year beginning June 1.
Village residents will see a tax rate decrease of one cent per $1,000 of assessed property value — to $10.45 per $1,000 — which represents a roughly 0.14% change from last year. The tax levy, which reflects the revenue the village will collect on its tax rate, will increase by 1.2%. The preliminary budget figures keep the village under the state’s 2021 tax levy cap of 1.31% for bodies with June 1 to May 31 fiscal years.
Village Clerk and Treasurer Sally L. Noble, working with Mayor Michael E. Dalton, village officials, department heads and the village’s contract agencies, presented the $6,605,835 draft budget to the board during a virtual workshop at the end of March. Additional public sessions culminated in the preliminary document presented this week. The fiscal plan anticipates a spending decrease of about $70,500 from last year.
“Although she may not have always felt patient inside, Sally has very patiently answered a lot of questions, some of which were asked more than once, and helped explain where we are,” Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said. “I feel good about this budget.”
Similarly, second-year Trustee Anna M. Sorensen said she better understands the intricacies of budget building after “a pretty significant learning year.”
“I really do appreciate the questions, because that is what’s supposed to happen,” Ms. Noble told the board. “So it really is a good feeling for us, to know that you’re paying attention.”
Elected village officials’ pay will increase by about 2%, a $75 increase for trustees and a $162 increase for the mayor. The year’s compensation is set at $3,864.28 for each trustee, and $8,280.61 for the mayor.
The board expects to amend the budget at some point during the year to update potential recreation expenses, in line with a new vision for the joint town and village department that’s continuing to be developed.
The full budget can be viewed on Canton’s municipal website, cantonny.gov.
