CANTON — Town officials passed a resolution Thursday night establishing official standard work hours under the New York State and Local Retirement System service credit program for municipal positions.
Service credits accumulate and contribute to retirement benefits for participating public employees.
The standard work hours are not necessarily reflective of hours actually worked in one day, particularly for part-time elected officials. Instead, the set figures are entered into a standard formula to translate hours logged into full days of work, to determine how many days of service credit can be granted.
The resolution set the standards at seven hours for town clerk and noncontract positions, eight hours for highway superintendent and contracted highway positions, and six hours for elected town justices and board members, the minimum figure required by the state.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and supervisor’s office secretary Susan M. Huntley have evaluated how the town should address discrepancies across types of municipal positions over the last few months.
During the town’s September regular meeting, Ms. Ashley recommended the elected positions other than highway superintendent and town clerk record a standard six-hour work day.
Prior to Ms. Ashley’s term as supervisor, which began Jan. 1, 2018, the standard work day for elected town officials was typically recorded as seven hours, though a standard work day for the supervisor, deputy supervisor and council member positions had not been officially established for NYSLRS service credit.
Town Council passed the resolution unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.