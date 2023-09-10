CANTON — The Canton Town Planning Board rejected a plan to move the entrance of a solar installation last week.
The resolution called for the entrance of Northwoods Solar Project at 295 Route 310 to move from formerly approved State Street to Route 310.
The project is a 5-megawatt array on 44 acres of a 70.7-acre parcel owned by Jim Curtis of Canton.
Joel Howie, owner of Canton Apple and Cider Company, said during the public comment period of the meeting his most significant issue with the 310 entrance is safety, especially concerning the proximity of the State Street Road intersection.
“If you have ever tried to get out on that intersection on what I call rush hour, it can be pretty dangerous,” he said. “I know firsthand that I have almost been rear-ended trying to turn into my farmstand and my cider house. I would like the board to consider other safety measures if this is approved.”
Howie suggested a no-passing line along that section of the highway.
“It is literally a speedway through there,” Howie said. “ It is 55 mph.”
Howie said he couldn’t understand why the entrance had to be moved off State Street.
“Because Town Highway Superintendent interjected saying he safety concerns,” Michael J. McQuade Canton Town Code Enforcement Official said. “He wouldn’t budge.”
Howie said there was also an issue of aesthetics and the change would mean that the poles connecting the project to the grid would be on Route 310 instead of tucked behind the United Helpers Nursing Home on State Street.
“There could be 10 to 12 poles with structures on top of them tucked in behind the Maplewood buildings was going to be good camouflage, but now they are going to be stuck in the middle of a field. It is going to be hideous,” Howie said.
Planning Board Chair Ian MacKellar red from the resolution when it came up for a vote later in the meeting.
Sol America, the project developer, has obtained a site plan approval and a special use permit directing the company to use the existing driveway on State Street for access during construction, operation and decommissioning of the project. “Whereas the company and the town have agreed that an alternate entrance to the site located along New York State Route 310 in the Town of Canton … is preferred, ” Mackellar read from the resolution.
He read how the company had redrawn its plan and sought to amend its site plan to submit to the New York State Department of Transportation to approve the new entrance.
McQuade said they spent months going back and forth with Smith before making the change.
Sol America representative Joseph Hens, who was attending the meeting remotely, said the time of most concern would be during construction, which will take about six months.
“Usually, the first couple of weeks of these are the most active in terms of trucks and larger vehicles coming into and out of the site delivering materials,” Hens said. “Once all the equipment is on-site, a lot of the assembly is done by contractors who show up in their own personal vehicles. The traffic is not quite as noticeable for that whole six-month period.”
The board discussed the possibility of tabling the resolution and taking it up at another meeting.
McQuade said if the board voted down the resolution, the plan would go back to lawyers to work out plan or result in a lawsuit.
The board voted down the resolution 4 to 1, with board member William Meyers voting yes while MacKellar, Eric Barr, Betsy Hodge and John Casserly voted no.
