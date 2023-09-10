On Sept. 6, officials debated whether the entrance to the Northwoods Solar Project should be on outer State Street in Canton or State Route 310. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Canton Town Planning Board rejected a plan to move the entrance of a solar installation last week.

The resolution called for the entrance of Northwoods Solar Project at 295 Route 310 to move from formerly approved State Street to Route 310.

